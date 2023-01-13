BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders debut at no. 2 in season’s first AP Poll

The first Associated Press high school basketball rankings dropped this week and Coffee County’s Lady Raiders are near the top spot in Class 4A.

Bearden High School out of East Tennessee with an 18-0 record has the top spot in the poll. Coffee County Central is right behind Bearden at no. 2 with a 22-1 record.

The rest of the top 10 is as follows:

3. Bradley Central 16-0

4. Blackman 17-1

5. Bartlett 17-5

6. Heritage 15-1

7. Stewarts Creek 16-2

8. Cookeville 14-3

9. Rockvale 14-1

10. Arlington 12-3

The Lady Raiders have wins over a pair of teams who debuted in the top 10 – Blackman, who is ranked fourth in 4A, and a win over York Institute, who is ranked 3rd in the first AP poll for class 2A.

The Lady Raiders will play their district opener Tuesday, Jan. 17 when Shelbyville comes to Manchester. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate. The Raider boys (12-5) will follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – WMSR AM 1320, FM 107.9.