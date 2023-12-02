BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders continue domination of Tullahoma; Raider boys crushed after big first quarter

Death, taxes and beating Tullahoma.

It has become common practice for Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider basketball team and Friday was no different.

Coffee County jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter, held off a second half run and cruised to a 46-34 win over Tullahoma at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. It was Coffee County’s 21st win in the last 22 games over the Lady Cats.

“The are a good team and we knew we had to step up our game (with Channah Gannon out),” said Lady Raider junior Olivia Vison, who led all scorers with 19 points.

Coffee County was without junior post Channah Gannon, creating more of a 5-guard lineup through the night. Gannon will be out through at least the end of January if not longer.

“We are smaller than we have been in a long time,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope, who is now 19-1 against Tullahoma as CHS head coach. “But that’s not an excuse. We have to find a way to box out and get rebounds. I thought we struggled with that tonight.”

The Coffee County defense smothered Tullahoma especially early. The Lady Raiders forced 13 Lady Cat turnovers .

Tullahoma took off on a run to start the third quarter and cut the deficit to 5 at 26-21. Natalie Barnes stopped the run with a 3 for Coffee County, paired up with another 3-pointer from Ava McIntosh to give Coffee County some breathing room.

Jules Ferrell and Barnes each pitched in 9 points in the loss. McIntosh added 6 and Nakayjah Holman 3.

The win pushes Coffee County to 8-1 on the season.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY

RED RAIDER BOYS 50, TULLAHOMA 67

What started off promising quickly turned into a nightmare for Coffee County’s Red Raider boys Friday night.

Coffee County got hot and took a 21-13 lead after one quarter, but Tullahoma couldn’t do anything wrong after that. The Cats went on a 22-4 run in the second quarter and take a 10-point lead into the locker room and never looked back, beating Coffee County 67-50.

The Raiders were never able to cut the deficit to less than 11 in the second half.

Jackson Shemwell’s 16 led Coffee County. Cooper Reed pitched in 12, Jayden Carter 10 and Brady Wright 9.

Tullahoma got a huge night from Xavier Farrell, piling up 22 points.

The loss is the third straight for the Raiders who are now 2-4.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.