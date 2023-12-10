Connect with us

Sports

BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Ravenwood; boys can’t keep pace with Raptors

Published

Lady Raider starters huddle during a moment of silence for Joel Vinson before they tipped off against Ravenwood on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Natalie Barnes continued her tear through opponents on Saturday, piling up 25 points to lead the Coffee County Lady Raiders to a 72-30 blowout over visiting Ravenwood at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Barnes got plenty of help in the win. Freshman point guard Jules Ferrell had a career high 17-point afternoon and Audri Patton had a season high 10 points in her second start of the season.

The game was never really in doubt outside of a marginally tight first quarter. The Lady Raiders turned up their full court press and forced 27 Lady Raptor turnovers.

Olivia Vinson scored 9 in the win, Ella Arnold pitched in 5, Lilly Matherne 4, Ava McIntosh 1 and Andon Selvog scored her first career point as a Lady Raider.

The win makes Coffee County 10-1 on the season with road challenges next week – at Oakland on Tuesday and at Tullahoma on Friday.

THE LADY RAIDER GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Meanwhile, the Raiders boys didn’t have many answers for the unbeaten Ravenwood Raptors in a 62-45 loss.

Ravenwood led 11-2 early and 34-17 at the break. But as Coffee County has done several times this season – the Raiders fought back and cut the deficit to 7 at 41-34 late in the third behind an 8 point quarter from Brady Wright. But they could never get any closer.

Cooper Reed led the Raiders with 16 points. Coffee County turned the ball over 15 times in the loss. It was the Raiders’ 5th loss in 6 games.

THE RED RAIDER GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

