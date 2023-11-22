BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Oakland; Raider comeback falls short

Coffee County had four different players reach double figures and the Lady Raider defense smothered Oakland Tuesday night in a dominating 61-26 blowout win over the Lady Patriots.

It was domination from start to finish. CHS led 31-11 at the half then proceeded to take off on a 16-2 run to start the third quarter and put the game well out of reach.

“We take a game like this and we are always looking at ways we can improve,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “It’s hard to find something in this one, but there were times when we let them dictate the direction of our offense and we can’t do that.”

Oakland certainly didn’t dictate much else. Sophomore guard Natalie Barnes filled up the basket to the tune of 17 points and Olivia Vinson poured in 16.

Channah Gannon added 11 and Jules Ferrell had 10.

Coffee County improves to 5-0 with the win. The Lady Raiders will play two tough opponents this weekend: McMinn Central on Friday and defending 4A State Champion Bradley Central Saturday in the Bearette Thanksgiving Classic.

“I’m very excited to play teams like this,” said Vinson after the game. “These are the kind of teams we need to beat to get deeper in the postseason. I’m excited for it.”

Red Raider boys 56, Oakland 64

In the first half it seemed like Oakland was going to get the mercy rule going and send everyone home early.

But there was no quit in Coffee County.

The Red Raiders fell behind by as many as 22 in the first half, but cut that deficit to 12 at the break.

Oakland went back up by 16 at one point in the second half, then the Raiders started chipping away. Down 10, Cooper Reed buried a big 3, then Jackson Shemwell followed with a bucket and another Reed 3 go the deficit to 5 at 50-45 with 3:20 on the clock. The Raiders eventually cut the Patriot lead to 54-50 on a Shemwell layup at 1:26 to play.

But that is as close as the Raiders could get.

Oakland kept its distance with a next level performance at the charity stripe, going 25-of-29 at the line.

The loss drops the Raiders to 2-2 overall. They will play again next Tuesday, Nov. 28 when Blackman visits Coffee County.

