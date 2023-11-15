BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Cane Ridge in opener

Coffee County came out shooting Tuesday and never let up.

The CHS Lady Raiders buried shots from all over the floor, built a 13-0 lead adn cruised to a 79-31 win over visiting Cane Ridge Tuesday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

“We had a couple of little things tonight that we were on them about because we can get away with it in this game but we have some tough ones coming up,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.

Finding flaws isn’t easy. Coffee County got double-digit nights from three players, led by Nakayjah Holman who dropped in 20 points off the bench. Natalie Barnes poured in 15, including three 3-pointers and junior Olivia Vinson added 12.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO.

Ten different Lady Raiders scored in the winning effort.

Junior Ava McIntosh earned her first home career start and showed out on defense, helping to force several of Cane Ridge’s 23 turnovers.

“I think defense is effort so I just go out there and give it all I have,” McIntosh said after the game.

Freshman point guard Jules Ferrell finished with 9 in her high school debut, Channah Gannon pitched in 8, Ella Arnold 5, Morgen Spears 4, Audri Patton 3 and McIntosh 1.

“Every time I looked up Ava was getting her hands on the ball, she was diving on the floor after loose balls. We need that kind of effort on defense,” said Cope.

The Lady Raiders (1-0) will host three games as part of a Hall of Champions Playday Saturday – taking on Fayetteville at 10:30 a.m., Beech at 4:30 p.m. and Nashville Christian at 7:30. The Fayetteville game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

