BASKETBALL: Gannon named to BCAT all-state team

Coffee County Lady Raider junior post Channah Gannon has been named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-State Team.
Gannon missed all of December and half of January after undergoing ankle surgery. But she recovered in time to hit full strength just in time for the postseason and helped to carry the Lady Raiders to the TSSAA State Tournament, reaching the Final 4 before losing to eventual state champion Bradley Central.
Along the way the Lady Raiders won the District 9-4A championship and the programs first-ever region title.
Gannon was named Region 5-4A Tournament MVP.
Joining Gannon on the BCAT All-State team are:
Natalya Hodge – Bearden
Kimora Fields – Bradley Central
Lauren Hurst – Cleveland
Carrington Jones – Bartlett
Harmonie Ware – Bradley Central
Imari Berry – Clarksville
Ella Ryan – Brentwood
Hillary Shikuku – Collierville
Tatianna Stovall – Bradley Central
Zoey Rixter – Bartlett
Isabel Garcia – Cookeville
Alonna Poole – Oakland
Lyriq Mastin – Blackman
Abby Bryan – Lincoln County
Jason Reuter – Coach of the Year (Bradley Central)