BASKETBALL: Gannon named to BCAT all-state team

Published

Channah Gannon

Coffee County Lady Raider junior post Channah Gannon has been named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-State Team.

Gannon missed all of December and half of January after undergoing ankle surgery. But she recovered in time to hit full strength just in time for the postseason and helped to carry the Lady Raiders to the TSSAA State Tournament, reaching the Final 4 before losing to eventual state champion Bradley Central.

Along the way the Lady Raiders won the District 9-4A championship and the programs first-ever region title.

Gannon was named Region 5-4A Tournament MVP.

Joining Gannon on the BCAT All-State team are:

Natalya Hodge – Bearden

Kimora Fields – Bradley Central

Lauren Hurst – Cleveland

Carrington Jones – Bartlett

Harmonie Ware – Bradley Central

Imari Berry – Clarksville

Ella Ryan – Brentwood

Hillary Shikuku – Collierville

Tatianna Stovall – Bradley Central

Zoey Rixter – Bartlett

Isabel Garcia – Cookeville

Alonna Poole – Oakland

Lyriq Mastin – Blackman

Abby Bryan – Lincoln County

Jason Reuter – Coach of the Year (Bradley Central)

