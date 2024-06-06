BASKETBALL: Four-day team camp wraps Thursday

Basketball fans have one more day to catch the CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raiders in action at their home team camp.

The four-day camp will wrap up on Thursday with the Raider boys playing 2 varsity games and the Lady Raiders playing one.

The Raider boys will play Webb at noon in the main gym at CHS then take on Glencliff at 2 p.m. at Raider Academy. The Raider JV team will take on Franklin County at 9 a.m. at CHS main gym.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will face off with Nolensville at 11 a.m. on the CHS main court in their only action of the day.