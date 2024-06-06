Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Four-day team camp wraps Thursday

Published

Basketball fans have one more day to catch the CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raiders in action at their home team camp.

The four-day camp will wrap up on Thursday with the Raider boys playing 2 varsity games and the Lady Raiders playing one.

The Raider boys will play Webb at noon in the main gym at CHS then take on Glencliff at 2 p.m. at Raider Academy. The Raider JV team will take on Franklin County at 9 a.m. at CHS main gym.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will face off with Nolensville at 11 a.m. on the CHS main court in their only action of the day.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023