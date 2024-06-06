BASKETBALL: Four-day team camp wraps Thursday

Basketball fans have one more day to catch the CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raiders in action at their home team camp.
The four-day camp will wrap up on Thursday with the Raider boys playing 2 varsity games and the Lady Raiders playing one.
The Raider boys will play Webb at noon in the main gym at CHS then take on Glencliff at 2 p.m. at Raider Academy. The Raider JV team will take on Franklin County at 9 a.m. at CHS main gym.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will face off with Nolensville at 11 a.m. on the CHS main court in their only action of the day.