Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Finch piles up 23 to lead Lady Rockets; boys fall to Thurman Francis

Published

Reece Finch scored 23 points for the Lady Rockets against Thurman Francis Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

Westwood Middle School picked up a split Wednesday night at home with visiting Thurman Francis Middle School.

In girls play, Lady Rocket 8th grader Reece Finch piled up a season-high 23 points to double up Thurman Francis 42-21.

Finch did most of her damage in the first half with 15 of her 23 in the first two periods. She got the Rockets off to a fast start with 11 in the opening quarter.

Jules Ferrell added 11 points for WMS as the Lady Rockets improve to 4-1 overall with the win. They will host Cascade Thursday night in conference play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys fell behind 10 early and couldn’t recover in a 49-38 loss.

Kaysen Lowery led the Rockets with 15 points – 9 coming in the fourth quarter. Matthew White managed to pitch in 7 while battling foul trouble all night. White eventually fouled out. Keller Hatfield scored 8 for the Rockets and Isaiah Buchanan 6.

The Rockets drop to 3-2 win the loss.

Kaysen Lowery
Keller Hatfield
Matthew White
Jules Ferrell
Zallona Dillard
Keira McInturff
Jules Ferrell

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022