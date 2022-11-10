BASKETBALL: Finch piles up 23 to lead Lady Rockets; boys fall to Thurman Francis

Westwood Middle School picked up a split Wednesday night at home with visiting Thurman Francis Middle School.

In girls play, Lady Rocket 8th grader Reece Finch piled up a season-high 23 points to double up Thurman Francis 42-21.

Finch did most of her damage in the first half with 15 of her 23 in the first two periods. She got the Rockets off to a fast start with 11 in the opening quarter.

Jules Ferrell added 11 points for WMS as the Lady Rockets improve to 4-1 overall with the win. They will host Cascade Thursday night in conference play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys fell behind 10 early and couldn’t recover in a 49-38 loss.

Kaysen Lowery led the Rockets with 15 points – 9 coming in the fourth quarter. Matthew White managed to pitch in 7 while battling foul trouble all night. White eventually fouled out. Keller Hatfield scored 8 for the Rockets and Isaiah Buchanan 6.

The Rockets drop to 3-2 win the loss. Kaysen Lowery Keller Hatfield Matthew White Jules Ferrell Zallona Dillard Keira McInturff Jules Ferrell

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine