BASKETBALL: District tournament semi finals set

Coffee County Central basketball now knows the matchups for the District 9-4A semi-finals.

The Lady Raiders will take on Shelbyville at 2 p.m. Saturday after the Eaglettes dispatched of Spring Hill in the opening round. The Lady Raiders and the Eaglettes played two close games in the regular season, with the Lady Raiders winning 73-61 in Manchester then Coffee County edged out a 40-33 win in Shelbyville.

The Raider boys will take on the Lincoln County Falcons at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Those two teams split the regular season, with Lincoln County winning in Fayetteville 62-55 and the Raiders bouncing back to beat the Falcons 60-32 in Manchester.

Girls consolation and championship will be Monday night starting at 6 and boys consolation and championship begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. All games at The Patch in Manchester (100 Red Raider Dr.)

Teams finishing in the top 2 of the tournament will host the region quarterfinals.

All Coffee County games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App or thunder1320.com (click here to listen live).

