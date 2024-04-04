Connect with us

News

Basketball Court re-opening delayed at Rec Center

Published

Thursday, March 7, 2024, the Manchester Recreation Center began refurbishments of the basketball courts. The basketball courts were estimated to be closed for approximately three weeks. As of this posting, it has been a month since refurbishments began.

The delay appears to be attributed to an error in painting the lines on the courts. Director for the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, A.J. Fox says that the approved artwork for the lining of the courts is not what was painted.

The original contractor, Southern Flooring Inc. is scheduled to be on-site at the Recreation Complex on Friday and Saturday, April 6th and 7th to correct the issue.

Director Fox does not have an estimated time for the basketball courts to re-open. Southern Flooring Inc. has not yet been paid for the work.

Director Fox had this to say:

The current lines of the gym floor
The current lines of the gym floor
The art approval for the lines on the gym floor.

