BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle to tip off regular season against Westwood Monday

The Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle basketball teams will lock horns in a crosstown showdown Monday night.

It will be the season opener for both Coffee Middle boys and girls.

Westwood has already played a few games – including a run to the “World Tournament” championship last week before losing to Lewisburg by 1.

Both games Monday will be held at Coffee County Central High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium – 100 Red Raider Dr.

Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys games to follow.

You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series.