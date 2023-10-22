Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle to tip off regular season against Westwood Monday

Published

The Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle basketball teams will lock horns in a crosstown showdown Monday night.

It will be the season opener for both Coffee Middle boys and girls.

Westwood has already played a few games – including a run to the “World Tournament” championship last week before losing to Lewisburg by 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both games Monday will be held at Coffee County Central High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium – 100 Red Raider Dr.

Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys games to follow.

You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023