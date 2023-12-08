BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle splits with Warren County Thursday

Coffee Middle School’s girls notched another win and improved to 15-0 this season with a thumping of Warren County Thursday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders led by 30, taking a 50-20 lead early in the fourth quarter to enact the mercy rule and then went on to win 52-27.

Adalyn Clark dominated inside – finishing with 17 points. Hayleigh Harris turned in a solid 14-point night and Avery Pruitt had 11.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys could not get the offense going and fell to the top-seeded Warren County Pioneers 34-26.

The Raiders took the game into the locker room tied at 12-12 and were only down one headed to the fourth, but managed just 5 fourth-quarter points.

Jaxon Pruitt led the Raiders offensively with 10 points. Warren Simmons added 6.

Coffee County will get a week off before hosting Cannon County on December 14th.