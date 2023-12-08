Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle splits with Warren County Thursday

Published

Adalyn Clark

Coffee Middle School’s girls notched another win and improved to 15-0 this season with a thumping of Warren County Thursday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders led by 30, taking a 50-20 lead early in the fourth quarter to enact the mercy rule and then went on to win 52-27.

Adalyn Clark dominated inside – finishing with 17 points. Hayleigh Harris turned in a solid 14-point night and Avery Pruitt had 11.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys could not get the offense going and fell to the top-seeded Warren County Pioneers 34-26.

The Raiders took the game into the locker room tied at 12-12 and were only down one headed to the fourth, but managed just 5 fourth-quarter points.

Jaxon Pruitt led the Raiders offensively with 10 points. Warren Simmons added 6.

Coffee County will get a week off before hosting Cannon County on December 14th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023