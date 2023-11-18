Connect with us

Sports

BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle girls, Westwood boys complete season sweeps in crosstown rivalry

Published

Mason Troxler goes up for 2 of his 17 points Friday night, Nov. 17, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle hooked up for the second time this season on Friday with similar results as the first round.

The Coffee Middle Lady Raiders thumped the Westwood Lady Rockets to complete the season sweep. Then it was the Westwood boys getting a comfortable and pulling out a win and the season sweep over the Coffee Middle Raider boys.

WESTWOOD LADY ROCKETS 19, COFFEE COUNTY LADY RAIDERS 49

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures for CMS in a 49-19 blowout of Westwood Friday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.

After Westwood tied the game up at 7-7, CMS went on a 29-2 run and entered halftime up 36-9.

Hayleigh Harris led all scorers with 15 points on the night. Adalyn Clark and Jenslee Nogodula each poured in 10 points. Kinsley Pruitt scored 9 and Harper Crosslin 5.

Jerzee Ferrell led the way for Westwood with 12.

CMS forced 22 Lady Rocket turnovers.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

WESTWOOD ROCKETS 44, COFFEE MIDDLE 29

Westwood led wire to wire, beating CMS 44-29 and pulling off a season sweep of the Raiders.

Westwood led 25-11 at the halftime break when CMS forced two quick turnovers and cut the deficit to 10 to start the second half.

But the Rockets were able to keep a comfortable margin behind Mason Troxler’s 17 points. Ten of Troxler’s 17 came in the second half, including a pair of big 3 pointers in the fourth quarter.

Caleb Hill had 12. Westwood left opportunities at the free throw line, going 5-of-12.

Coffee Middle only had 4 opportunities at the line, hitting 3 of them. Ethan Arnold led the Raiders in points with 9.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

