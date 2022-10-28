BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle girls roll, boys fall at Harris

When you’ve got the hot hand you want to keep shooting.

And Kaysen Morgan understood that assignment for Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders Thursday night at Harris.

Morgan ripped off 7 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as the Lady Raiders beat Harris 41-18 in their conference opener.

The win moves the Lady Raiders to 2-0 on the season. They will travel to Community Friday night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Raiders fall 40-17

Coffee County struggled to find offense for the second consecutive game, mostly due to turning the ball over 26 times.

Brady Sizemore hit a pair of 3-pointers for Coffee Middle in the second half. He finished with 8 points.

The Raiders are 0-2 on the season.