BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle blows out East for conference sweep

Published

Adalyn Clark

Coffee Middle picked up a pair of blowout wins over visiting East Tullahoma Thursday night – games you heard on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

In girls play – the outcome was never really in doubt. Coffee County led 16-1 after the first quarter and cruised to a 64-14 blowout win.

Eighth grade post Adalyn Clark led the way with 14 points, followed by Jenslee Nogodula with 12 – all of which came in the first half. Brylyn McAdams came off the bench and buried a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, Hayleigh Harris added 8, Kinsley Pruitt 6, Harper Crosslin 6, Isabelle Saner 4, Maddi Scott 2 and Avery Pruitt 1.

The win moves CMS to 2-0 on the young season.

In boys play, it was a strong second quarter for the Raiders that led to a 29-10 win over the Panthers of East.

The Raiders led 4-2 after the first quarter, then proceeded to outscore East 18-0 in the second quarter o take a 22-2 halftime lead.

Landyn Stiefel scored 8 for the Raiders and Jaxon Pruitt 7, Ethan Arnold 6, Rylan Abellana 3, Warren Simmons 3 and Lane Sheppard 2.

The win makes the Raiders 1-1.

