BASKETBALL: Coffee County to host Franklin County for senior night Tuesday in final regular season home games

Chloe Gannon and Dayne Crosslin (graphics by Thunder Radio)

Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders and Red Raider boys will welcome Franklin County to Manchester Tuesday for a pair of important District 6-4A games.

It is the final regular season home game of the season and it will be senior night, with festivities between games. The Lady Raiders will tip off with the Rebelettes at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow senior night festivities.

There won’t be much time for emotion. Both games are important in the quest for a regular season district crown and postseason seeding. The Lady Raiders are 4-0 in district play (26-1 overall). With a Coffee County win over Franklin County and a Warren County win over Shelbyville on Tuesday night, it sets up a battle for first place Friday night (Feb. 3) in McMinnville. The Lady Raiders beat the Rebelettes 62-23 in Winchester back on Jan. 20.

The Raider boys are 3-1 in district play and their mission is simple – win Tuesday against Franklin County and Friday against Warren County to secure a regular season title and the top seed in the district tournament. Coffee County beat the Rebels 60-48 in their first meeting. The Rebels are fresh off an upset of Warren County.

While Tuesday will be the final regular season home games, it will not be the final time Coffee County plays at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium this season.

The District 6-4A tournament will be held in Manchester the week of Feb. 13. A top two finish in the district tournament would put the teams at home for the Region 3-4A quarter finals.

Catch all the action live on Thunder Radio WMSR – beginning with pregame at 5:45 p.m.. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma), Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

CHS Seniors: Jahlin Osbourne, Jalie Ruehling, Emaleigh Tarpley, Alivia Reel, Treyton Williams and Deion Subaran — graphics and photos by Thunder Radio, Holly Peterson

