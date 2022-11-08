BASKETBALL: Coffee County Middle picks up sweep at East Tullahoma

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raider basketball team remained unbeaten and the Raider boys earned their third straight win with a sweep Monday night at East Tullahoma.

Lady Raiders 38, East Tullahoma 12

The Lady Raiders got scoring contributions from 8 different players and were able to empty the bench in a 38-12 blowout of East Tullahoma on the road Monday.

Jaydee Nogodula led the way with 11 points. Meanwhile, Adalyn Clark, Lily Matherne and Kaysen Morgan all pitched in 6 points.

The Lady Raiders improve to 6-0 overall with the win and 4-0 within CTC play.

Raiders 30, East Tullahoma 18

After stumbling out of the gate with 3 straight losses, the Raider boys have won three in a row after dropping East Tullahoma 30-18 Monday night.

The Raiders outscored East 13-4 in the second half to pull away, including a third quarter shutout.

Sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt paced the Raiders on offense with 8 points and Marc Rollman added 6.

The Raiders are now 3-3 overall and 3-1 in CTC play.

Both teams will return home Tuesday night to host Community at 6 p.m. You can hear those games live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and on the Manchester Go Smartphone App.