BASKETBALL: Coffee County gets road sweep of Patriots Tuesday

Published

Jackson Shemwell scored 20 for the Raiders Tuesday night against Oakland. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR.

Coffee County shrugged off a sluggish start and the Lady Raiders used 19 points from Jules Ferrell to complete the season sweep of Oakland Tuesday night in Murfreesboro: 51-34.

Coffee County was playing shorthanded – missing starting guard Olivia Vinson, who was out on bereavement after the funeral of her grandfather Joel Vinson on Tuesday.

But other players stepped up, including Ferrell and Natalie Barnes, who finished with 12 points.

Coffee County trailed 12-11 after the first quarter but managed to pull in front by 7 at the half and never looked back. Oakland cut the lead to 4 at one point in the second half but could never tie the game.

Audri Patton finished with 8 points, Ella Arnold 5 and Ava McIntosh 4. Jaydee Nogodula hit a big 3 late in the first half.

The win makes CHS 11-1 on the year.

Jules Ferrell scored 19 for the Lady Raiders Tuesday night. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Meanwhile, the Raiders boys avenged an earlier season loss to the Patriots. Coffee County jumped in front 19-10 after one quarter and never allowed the Patriots back in front in a 59-40 whipping.

Jackson Shemwell’s 20 points paced the Raiders with 10 apiece from Cooper Reed and Brady Wright, who scored 8 in the first half to help the Raiders to a 37-23 halftime lead.

Both Raiders and Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma Friday for a 6 p.m. tip. Both games can be heard live on Thunder Radio.

