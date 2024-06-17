BASKETBALL: CMS boys hosting summer camp Monday, Tuesday

Coffee Middle Red Raider boys basketball is hosting a two-day summer camp Monday and Tuesday and the public is welcome to attend for $6.

The Raiders will have four varsity games on Monday and two varsity games on Tuesday. There will be 2 JV games each day.

On Monday, Raider varsity will take on Cannon County at 9 a.m., Watertown at 1 p.m., Community at 7 p.m. and Pope John Paul at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Raider varsity will play Cannon County at 1 p.m. and Community at 7 p.m. See the full camp schedule below.