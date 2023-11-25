BASKETBALL: Big fourth quarter pushes Lady Raider past McMinn

Coffee County took a 4 point fourth-quarter lead and turned it into a 23 point win after completely shutting out the McMinn Central Lady Chargers in a 55-32 win at the Bearette Thanksgiving Classic Friday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
“That team will be in Murfreesboro and get a Gold Ball, go ahead and write it down,” Coffee County head coach Joe Pat Cope said of McMinn County after the game.
Coffee County got off to a hot start – knocking down its first 7 of 7 from the field to build a quick 23-10 lead.
But Lady Raider Channah Gannon ran into foul trouble, and the Lady Chargers explored her absence to the tune of a 15-0 run in the second quarter. McMinn once took the lead at 25-23. CHS quickly pushed back in front and took a 27-25 lead into the break on a bucket by Olivia Vinson.
But Gannon returned in the second half and Coffee County took off. The Lady Raiders outscored the Chargers 19-0 in the fourth quarter. The Chargers were 0-of-11 from the field in the final period.
Gannon led Coffee County in points – finishing with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Gannon was 8-of-9 from the field, including a 7-for-7 start.
Vinson finished one rebound shy of a double-double, pulling down 9 boards to go with 11 points.
Natalie Barnes knocked down 10 points and Jules Ferrell had 8. Vinson and Barnes had 4 assists apiece.
Coffee County finished 11-of-12 as a team from the free throw line.
The win improves Coffee County to 7-0 on the year. The Lady Raiders will play defending state champions Bradley Central at noon (Central) Saturday. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go Smartphone app.