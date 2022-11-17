BASKETALL: Raiders return to the hardwood Thursday night in Manchester

The last time the Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team was on the court was at Murphy Center for the TSSAA State Tournament back in March.

That changes on Thursday. The Red Raiders begin their 2022-2023 campaign at home in non-conference action against Boyd Buchanan. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 17) at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.

The Raiders will be back at home Saturday, hosting a couple of games in Hall of Champions Playday weekend at 11:15 a.m. (versus Page) and 7:30 p.m. (versus York) Saturday.

“We are excited to get back out there,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “We have one starter back from last year’s team but we have a bunch of guys who were on the floor in big moments and getting important minutes for us last year. We have plenty of games to get everything sorted out and figure out who fits with who and what pieces work well together.”

The Raiders return Region 3-4A MVP Dayne Crosslin to the floor and also will benefit from transfer Deion Subaran, who has signed to play college ball at Bryan College. The Raiders also have multiple upperclassmen with significant varsity experience, including Cooper Reed, Jackson Shemwell, Treyton Williams and Jahlin Osbourne.

The Raiders actually don’t get into district play until mid January, giving them two months of tune-up games before games start counting a little more.

The Raider boys will be at home next weekend, Nov. 25 and 26 in the Dusty Elam Thanksgiving Classic.

Radio Coverage

Catch the Raider boys Thursday night against Boyd Buchanan on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com. You can also hear the 7:30 p.m. game against York on Saturday, Nov. 19 on Thunder Radio WMSR, along with about 20 games this winter (plus postseason play). See full broadcast schedule below.

What about the Lady Raiders

The five-time defending district champion Lady Raiders tip off their season Saturday in Hall of Champions Playday. The Lady Raiders will play Columbia Academy at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and Central Magnet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both of those games will be played at Coffee Middle School. You can hear the first game on Thunder Radio WMSR.

The Lady Raiders will head east next week, playing in a pre-Thanksgiving tournament at Whitwell and a post-Thanksgiving tournament at Bradley Central, where they will meet up with good teams such as York and McMinn County.

Thunder Radio WMSR will be your home for approximately 40 broadcasts of boys and girls basketball this winter, including multiple holiday tournament games and all double-header action. Our full broadcast schedule for boys and girls is below (subject to change based on personnel and school schedule changes).

Coffee County Central basketball on Thunder Radio is presented by the following sponsors:

