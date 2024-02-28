Connect with us

BASEBALL: Westwood opens season with non conference win over Harris

Two Westwood Rocket pitchers combined to one-hit visiting Harris Tuesday as the Rockets opened the season with a 10-1 non-conference win at Fred Deadman Park.

While Harris struggled to score, Westwood pounded out 9 hits – including three from Trey Sullivan, who also had an RBI and two runs scored. Brady Christian knocked in three , tripled and scored once.

Mason Hastings earned the win on the mound – striking out 5 Eagle batters through five innings of work. Davion Dycus rung up 5 batters in in two hitless innings of work.

