BASEBALL: Rockets fall to Community, eliminated from postseason

The Westwood Rockets fell into an early 8-0 hole and couldn’t dig all the way out Monday. The Rockets rallied for 4 runs late but eventually lost to the Vikings 9-4 in the loser’s bracket finals of the DRVC Tournament, ending the season for the Rockets.

Keller Hatfield picked up a double and an RBI for Westwood – the only extra base hit of the game. Trey Sullivan earned a pair of hits for WMS, accounting for 2 of the Rockets 5 hits on the game.

Elijah Vernon was tagged with the loss – scattering 5 hits while giving up 3 earned runs in two innings. Caleb Crouch and Jaden Dickens worked the final 4 innings.

Westwood completes the season 10-7 overall.