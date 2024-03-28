BASEBALL: Raiders walk-off on Pioneers for district sweep

Coffee County did not have a lead against Warren County until the very final swing of the ball game Wednesday.

Blake Hillis blasted a bases-loaded single to complete a 3-run bottom of the seventh inning and give the Raiders a 6-5 win over Warren County and a District 9-4A sweep of the Pioneers.

Hillis’ hit came just one batter after Colter Neel worked a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 5-5.

The seventh inning started with back to back walks from Trevor Jesse and Cole Pippenger. The Raiders really put the pressure on Warren County when Jayden Fellers laid down a perfect bunt on the third base line that turned into a single with nobody out.

Nate Rutledge blooped a single over second base to score one, Neel walked to score another and Hillis ended the game.

Entering the seventh the Raider bats had been mostly silent – managing only 3 hits and finishing the night with only 5.

Coffee County trailed from the third pitch of the ball game when Pioneer Easton Denning blasted a 1-1 curveball over the right-center fence.

Coffee County tied the game at 3-3 in the third but never led until the end.

Jayden Fellers earned the win in relief. Fellers was difficult on the Pioneers, allowing just one hit through 3.1 innings. He struck out 5 and walked 3. He picked up two bit strikeouts with a runner on third and one out in the top of the sixth.

Brayan Holquin was tagged with the loss in relief for the Pioneers. He was solid through 3.1 but lost control in the seventh. Holquin only allowed one hit through his first 3.1 innings before the Raiders busted things open in the seventh.

Both starters – Brady Daugherty for Coffee County and Evan Snapp for Warren County were given no-decisions.

The win makes the Raiders 2-0 in district play. They will have two games with Shelbyville next week. They have non-district action with Liberty Creek and Friendship Christian Friday and Saturday.