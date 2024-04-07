Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASEBALL: Raiders throw staff no-hitter, beat Franklin County Saturday

Published

Beau Murray. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Coffee County stepped out of district play Saturday and the pitching and defense stepped into the spotlight.

The Raiders got 4 innings of no-hit ball from starter Isaiah Deadman and 3-innings of no-hit relief from senior southpaw Beau Murray to no-hit Franklin County in a 6-0 road win.

The defense was stellar. Deadman and Murray combined for only 5 strikeouts, meaning the other 16 outs came from their defense, which played error free.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The only runners to reach base for the Rebels came on 5 walks and two hit batsman.

Meanwhile, CHS pounded out 10 hits in the win, including four extra base hits.

Cole Pippenger tripled; while Blake Hillis Bird Fellers and Trey Turner all doubled in the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023