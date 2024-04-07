BASEBALL: Raiders throw staff no-hitter, beat Franklin County Saturday

Coffee County stepped out of district play Saturday and the pitching and defense stepped into the spotlight.

The Raiders got 4 innings of no-hit ball from starter Isaiah Deadman and 3-innings of no-hit relief from senior southpaw Beau Murray to no-hit Franklin County in a 6-0 road win.

The defense was stellar. Deadman and Murray combined for only 5 strikeouts, meaning the other 16 outs came from their defense, which played error free.

The only runners to reach base for the Rebels came on 5 walks and two hit batsman.

Meanwhile, CHS pounded out 10 hits in the win, including four extra base hits.

Cole Pippenger tripled; while Blake Hillis Bird Fellers and Trey Turner all doubled in the win.