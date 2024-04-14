BASEBALL: Raiders swept by Tullahoma in pair of 1-run losses

Both games went down a bit differently. But both were disheartening nonetheless.

The CHS Red Raider baseball team came from behind Friday night but fell one run short of a win at Tullahoma, then the Raiders gave up a 7th inning lead and lost to the Wildcats Saturday night at home.

RED RAIDERS 4, TULLAHOMA 5 (Saturday, April 13)

Coffee County took a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning but gave up 3 in the top half on two Wildcats home runs to lose 5-4.

Tullahoma tied the game on a pair of solo homers. Then an error and three walks cost the Raiders another run and eventually the ball game.

Beau Murray was tagged with the tough-luck loss after walking in the eventual winning run after entering with the bases loaded.

The Raiders got strong pitching up until the 7th. Brady Daugherty allowed 2 earned on 4 hits over 3 innings then gave way to Davis McKenzie, who pitched three scoreless before allowing a solo homer in the top of the seventh. Cole Pippenger entered and allowed a homer and walked two. An error behind Pippenger was costly.

The Raiders scored their runs on two RBIs from Nate Rutledge, who was 2-for-4 with a double. Jayden Fellers also picked up a double and an RBI and Trey Turner launched a solo home run.

The loss was the 4th straight for the Raiders.

RED RAIDERS 5, TULLAHOMA 6 (Friday, April 12)

Down 6-0 entering the fifth inning, the Raiders put up 1 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th and three in the 7th with the bases loaded but could not tie the ball game.

The Raiders looked poised to complete the comeback in the seventh when Nate Rutledge singled to score Davis McKenzie and load up the bases with nobody out and the Raiders down 6-4. But three Raiders struck out with a walk sandwiched in the middle to end the game with the Wildcats on top.

Isaiah Deadman was the tough luck loser on the mound. Deadman allowed just 1 earned over 3 innings but the Wildcats scored 4 unearned. CHS committed 5 errors in the loss.

Beau Murray allowed one unearned and Timothy Henderson pitched 2 clean innings.

The Raider bats piled up 9 hits, including doubles from Blake Hillis, McKenzie and Turner and a home run from Pippenger.

The Raiders have a tough district series this week, hosting Lincoln County Monday and traveling to Lincoln County Tuesday. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.