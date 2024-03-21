Connect with us

BASEBALL: Raiders swept by Blaze

Published

Davis McKenzie, Cole Pippenger, Brady Daugherty and Nate Rutledge (from left) have a brief conversation on the mound Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Coffee County struggled to get the bats going for a second straight night – falling to the Blackman Blaze 5-2 at Powers Field in Manchester Wednesday.

It was the second loss to the Blaze in as many nights for the Raiders in a non-district sweep. The Raiders combined for four hits in two games.

Three of those came Wednesday and they were all extra base hits – including a home run off the bat of junior Colter Neel and doubles from Blake Hillis and Brendon Sheppard.

Coffee County tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. Sheppard doubled then moved to third on a ground ball and scored on a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of Trevor Jesse to right.

But the Blaze answered with three in the third and the Raiders never recovered.

Brady Daugherty was tagged with the loss – allowing 4 earned on 4 hits, 3 walks and 4 strikeouts over 4.1 innings of work. Jayden Fellers and pitched 2.1 innings of 1 hit ball and Davis McKenzie recorded an out to close out the pitching line for the Raiders – both combining to only allow one hit.

The Raiders (3-5) will head to Chattanooga area for games Friday and Saturday before opening district play with a two-game set against Warren County Monday.

Brady Daugherty
Colter Neel
Brendon Sheppard
Davis McKenzie

