BASEBALL: Raiders rip 13 hits to beat Central Magnet

Coffee County baseball got a much needed shot in the arm Friday with 13 hits in a 10-3 win over Central Magnet in the Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament.

Coffee County scored 7 runs in the first two innings to get the game out of reach early.

It was the second straight win for the Raiders (Moore County 7-6 Friday) after a six game skid and will hopefully build some momentum before a big district series with Columbia Monday.

Cole Pippenger had a pair of hits including a home run in the win. Pippenger scored 3 times and knocked in 2.

Nate Rutledge also had a big day, knocking in 3 on a 4-hit performance with 3 runs scored.

Bird Fellers, Isaiah Deadman and Casen Shores carried the Raiders on the mound. Fellers got the win – allowing 2 earned on 5 hits over 4 innings with 3 strikeouts and a walk.

The Raiders host Columbia at 6:30 p.m. Monday – that game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.