BASEBALL: Raiders hold off Shelbyville rally in 5th, pull away for district win

Shelbyville scored 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth and had the tying and go ahead runs on base Monday afternoon.

But Red Raider senior Aiden Robertson shut the door with a strikeout of Kyler Trice and the Raiders added 4 in the top of the 7th for a 7-2 District 6-4A road win.

Robertson struck out 14 batters over 6.2 innings and allowed 2 earned runs to earn the win. Cole Pippenger recorded the final out on the mound.

Robertson tripled in the top of the 7th inning to start Coffee County’s 4-run inning. He later scored on a bases loaded walk after a walk and an error allowed 2 more to reach base.

Carter McKenzie doubled twice for the Raiders in the win. Nate Rutledge knocked in a pair.

Coffee County (14-8) breaks a 2-game losing skid with the win. The Raiders will host Shelbyville Tuesday in an attempt for the sweep. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and you can hear it on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.