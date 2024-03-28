Connect with us

BASEBALL: Raiders have schedule adjustment for weekend

Published

Brendon Sheppard

The Red Raider baseball team will be in northern Middle Tennessee for a few non-district weekend games Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders will play Portland at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Then on Saturday the Raiders have a pair of matinee games – playing Friendship Christian at 12:30 p.m. and Hendersonville at 3 p.m. at Drake’s Creek Park.

The Raiders will return to district play Monday, April 1 at Shelbyville before hosting Shelbyville on Tuesday, April 2. Both games have a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

