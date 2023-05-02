Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASEBALL: Raiders fall to Falcons on senior night

Published

Carter McKenzie. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Senior night didn’t go as planned for the Coffee County Red Raiders Monday night in Manchester.

Coffee County was outhit 14-5 and the Raiders committed 4 errors in a 12-2 loss to the Falcons, closing out the regular season.

Coffee County was stifled by Falcon pitching, managing only 5 hits. Jayden Fellers had the only extra base hit for the Raiders – a double.

Coffee County went with a mob of pitchers – throwing 7 pitchers at the Falcons. Timothy Henderson pitched the longest, going 2.2 innings and allowing just 1 run while scattering 4 hits. Aiden Robertson, Charlie Pierce, Brady Daugherty, Nate Rutledge, Fellers and Cole Pippenger all pitched for at least a little bit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders close the regular season with a 15-9 mark.

They will open district tournament play at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Franklin County’s Loel E Bennett Stadium (Formerly Tomahawk Stadium).

SENIOR NIGHT PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Jacob Holder
Nolan Jernigan
Dayne Crosslin
Caleb Moran
Charlie Pierce
Ashton Ferrell
Cole Bryce
Aiden Robertson
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023