BASEBALL: Raiders fall to Falcons on senior night

Senior night didn’t go as planned for the Coffee County Red Raiders Monday night in Manchester.

Coffee County was outhit 14-5 and the Raiders committed 4 errors in a 12-2 loss to the Falcons, closing out the regular season.

Coffee County was stifled by Falcon pitching, managing only 5 hits. Jayden Fellers had the only extra base hit for the Raiders – a double.

Coffee County went with a mob of pitchers – throwing 7 pitchers at the Falcons. Timothy Henderson pitched the longest, going 2.2 innings and allowing just 1 run while scattering 4 hits. Aiden Robertson, Charlie Pierce, Brady Daugherty, Nate Rutledge, Fellers and Cole Pippenger all pitched for at least a little bit.

The Raiders close the regular season with a 15-9 mark.

They will open district tournament play at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Franklin County’s Loel E Bennett Stadium (Formerly Tomahawk Stadium).