Sports

BASEBALL: Raiders drop first round of district tournament

Published

Brendon Sheppard

Coffee County pitchers walked 11 Columbia batters and the defense committed 3 errors in a 11-3 loss to Columbia in the first round of the District 9-4A baseball tournament Wednesday.

It marks the 7th straight district loss for the Raiders and puts them on the brink of elimination. They will now need to win three straight to get into the district championship and a spot in the region tournament.

Wednesday night the Raiders actually had a 3-0 lead after 2.5 innings. Early on Coffee County jumped on Columbia for 4 hits through the first two innings, including a home run from Cole Pippenger and a double by Brendon Sheppard, who knocked in a pair. Davis McKenzie also had a 2-hit night.

But the Raiders only managed 1 hit over the final 4 innings and Columbia had the lead by the bottom of the fourth and ended all doubt with a 5-run bottom of the sixth. Timothy Henderson was hit with the loss in relief, allowing 3 runs (0 earned) over 1.1 innings. He walked a pair and didn’t allow a hit. Isaiah Deadman was touched for 3 earned over an inning and Nate Rutledge allowed 3 in one-third of an inning on a hit and two walks. Bird Fellers started and ended up with a no decision. Fellers allowed 4 hits and 2 earned while striking out 4 and walking 2 in 2.2 innings.

The Raiders will play the loser of Spring Hill and Columbia at 4 p.m. Friday. If they win, they will turn around and play the winner of Spring Hill and Columbia at 7 p.m. the same night.

