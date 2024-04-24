BASEBALL: Raiders drop 6th straight district contest

The district woes continued for the Red Raider baseball team Tuesday at Columbia.

Coffee County fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered in a 5-2 loss to the Lions.

The loss gives the Lions the sweep of the Raiders and marks the sixth straight district loss for CHS since starting the season 4-0. They finish the regular season 4-6. The Raiders will finish in fourth place if Shelbyville loses to Warren County Wednesday and they will finish in fifth in Shelbyville beats Warren County Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday in Columbia it was the first inning that proved to be the killer. The Lions scored 4 runs but only 2 of them earned on 3 hits. A Raider error, walk and a wild pitch all helped the Lions to piece together the big inning.

Davis McKenzie was hit with the loss on the mound after giving up 4 in the first (2 earned).

Brady Daugherty was solid in relief much like he was Monday night. Daugherty tossed 3 innings and only allowed 1 run on 2 hits. Cole Pippenger threw 2 innings of shutout ball.

At the plate the Raiders were ineffective with only 2 hits – both from junior designated hitter Blake Hillis, who singled, doubled and scored once.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders travel to Upperman Thursday in non-district play.