BASEBALL: Raiders drop 5th straight district game

Coffee County got out of bit trouble in the fifth and seventh innings but couldn’t take the momentum to the plate in a 7-5 loss to Columbia Monday night in Manchester.

The Raiders never led after the Columbia Lions went up 4-0 in the top of the second inning.

Trailing 6-2, the Raiders scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth behind a 2-RBI infield single hit by Nate Rutledge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Then trailing by 2 in the seventh with 2 outs, the Raiders managed to get the tying run to second base when Trey Turner was hit by a pitch and Trevor Jesse reached on an error. But a pop out ended the game.

The Raiders had to make some good plays on defense to keep the game close until the end.

Columbia had runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth when Raider catcher Brendon Sheppard snapped a throw to first and pi cked off Matthew Thomas. A pop up and strikeout followed to end the threat.

Then in the top of the seventh Columbia loaded the bases with no outs. Brady Daugherty got back to back strikeouts on the mound before Nate Rutledge entered to get a ground out and end the threat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Timothy Henderson was hit with the loss after allowing 6 runs on 8 hits over 3.2 innings – including a pair of home runs.

Isaiah Deadman was solid in relief and really settled the game. Deadman gave up 1 run over 2.1 innings on 4 hits. Daugherty and Rutledge pieced together the last inning without allowing a run.

The Raiders fall to 4-5 in district play and will go to Columbia tomorrow. A win on Tuesday could place the Raiders 4th or 5th in the district depending on how Shelbyville finishes. A loss on Tuesday would put the Raiders in 5th if Shelbyville wins 1 of its final 2.