BASEBALL: Raiders come from behind to sweep Shelbyville

Several points in the ball game between Coffee County Central and Shelbyville Thursday night could be tagged as a turning point.

But none seem bigger than the top of the sixth inning.

Trailing 8-5, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases with nobody out and the top of the lineup at the plate. Raider junior pitcher Cole Pippenger proceeded to mow down Shelbyville with a strikeout, shallow pop out and a strikeout to end the threat and effectively the ball game. The Raiders went on to win 8-5.

Before that point it was a tale of two games. Shelbyville led 4-0 after 2.5 innings and appeared to be cruising. The Raiders made a par of errors early that were costly.

But the Raiders tacked up 1 in the third, 2 in the fourth and then took the lead with 5 in the fifth behind a pair of Shelbyville errors and three hits, including back to back doubles from Colter Neel and Blake Hillis.

Jayden Fellers got the win on the mound in relief. Fellers went 4 innings and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits and struck out 6. He allowed a run in the fifth with four errors pushing a Shelbyville run across.

Pippenger earned the 2-inning save.

Neither team was particularly clean on defense. Shelbyville committed 6 defensive errors and the Raiders were guilty of 5 defensive miscues.

The Raiders move to 4-0 in district play with the win. They will play a non-district tilt with Franklin County at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road.