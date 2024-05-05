Connect with us

BASEBALL: Raider offense struggles in season ending loss to Spring Hill

Brendon Sheppard applies a tag Monday, April 15, 2024.

In a game that took two days and two separate locations to finish, Coffee County could not get the bats to wake up in a 5-1 loss to Spring Hill in the District 9-4A Tournament Saturday.

The loss ends the season for the Red Raiders in the district tournament.

The Raiders only managed 3 hits in the game with 2 of those off the bat of Cole Pippenger, including a double. Blake Hillis added a single.

Otherwise the Raider bats were dormant.

Pippenger was hit with the loss on the mound. He went 4 innings and allowed just 1 earned run on 2 hits while striking out 4. He gave way to Timothy Henderson, who allowed 2 earned in one inning and Brady Daugherty tossed a perfect inning of scoreless relief.

The loss makes 8 straight district losses for the Raiders after starting 4-0. But the last district win for the Raiders came a month ago – an 8-5 win over Shelbyville on April 4. After that CHS lost 6 straight district contests to close the regular season and 2 straight in the tournament to end the year. The Raiders finish 14-17-1 overall (one tie from a regular season time-limit tournament). The 14 wins were the lowest since a 13 win campaign in 2019.

GAME NOTES

The game started Friday at Spring Hill but was stopped due to lightning and was not finished until Saturday. The two teams finished up Saturday resuming play in Spring Hill before rain forced a stoppage and then the game was moved to Lincoln County for completion.

Saturday was the final game for 7 seniors: Beau Murray, Brady Daugherty, Brendon Sheppard, Jayden “Bird” Fellers, Nate Rutledge, Timothy Henderson and Trey Turner.

