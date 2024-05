Four Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball players were named to the 9-4A All-District Team.

Selected were Nate Rutledge, Colter Neel, Cole Pippenger and Blake Hillis.

The Raiders went 4-6 in District 9-4A play and finished in 5th place in the regular season.

After losing the opening round of the tournament they will play in a season elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School.