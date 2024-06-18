BASEBALL: Douglas resigns as Coffee County baseball coach

Coffee County Central High School head baseball coach Kyle Douglas has resigned his position after 3 seasons.

According to CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello, Douglas “decided to move on” and will be “pursuing another job opportunity.”

“We want to wish coach Douglas well in his new venture, but our focus now turns to getting the right coach in place. The job will be posted today (June 18th) and we will begin our search for Coffee County’s new head coach immediately.”

Douglas spent a year as an assistant at CHS before taking over the program when David Martin resigned prior to the 2022 season. Douglas resigned his teaching and coaching position.

The Red Raiders finished fifth in District 9-4A in 2024.

“It’s been a privilege to be the head coach at Coffee County for the last 3 seasons,” Douglas told Thunder Radio sports. “We’ve had some opportunities come our way that were not anticipated and, based on a combination of factors, my wife and I have decided it’s best for our family to move on at this time.

“Thank you for the support from the community and for embracing Emily, Jesse and I during our time here. We wish nothing but success for the future of Coffee County baseball.”