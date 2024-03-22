BASEBALL: Coffee Middle sweeps Warren County in conference double header

COFFEE MIDDLE 13, WARREN COUNTY 1

The Coffee Middle School Raiders drew 9 walks and took advantage of 5 Pioneer errors in a 13-1 win in game one of a conference doubleheader Thursday.

Auggie Lynch earned the win for CMS – pitching the first 3 innings, striking out 7 and scattering 5 hits. Ethan Arnold tossed 2 perfect frames of relief while striking out 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COFFEE MIDDLE 4, WARREN COUNTY 0

The Raiders wrapped the night with a much closer win but a win nonetheless, beating the Pioneers 4-0 behind a 1-hit effort on the mound from Jaxon Pruitt.

Pruitt allowed just 1 hit while striking out 8 over 4.2 innings. Arnold saved the game by recording the final out.

The Raiders only mustered 4 hits with 2 of those coming from Lynch, who singled, doubled, knocked in a run and scored twice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The wins make the Raiders 5-4 on the season.