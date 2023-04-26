BASEBALL: Coffee Middle sweeps Tullahoma to take CTC title

Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball’s strong regular season has finished at the top- with a regular season CTC title.

Now the Raiders are positioned for a deep postseason run.

The Raiders swept Tullahoma in a home double header Tuesday, beating the Cats 5-0 and 9-3. With the win in game 1, the Raiders locked up the CTC Championship and also secured the no. 1 seed in the Area Tournament, which is slated to begin at the end of next week.

Raiders 5, Tullahoma 0

Leiton Yancer continued to be nearly unhittable on the mound for the Raiders. Yancer worked 6.1 innings and struck out 5 while allowing only 2 hits to Tullahoma. Audie Nicoll came in and recorded the final 2 outs – both coming on strikeouts as the Raiders won 5-0 in a 7 inning game that was only supposed to be 5.

At the plate it was Kasen Morrison doing most of the damage, racking up 3 RBIs on a pair of hits. August Lynch and Nicoll also knocked in a run apiece. All runs for CMS came in the top of the 7th.

Raiders 9, Tullahoma 3

The Raiders picked up where they left off in game one, bringing 5 runs across the plate in the first two innings and cruised to a 9-3 win over the Wildcats.

Jaxon Pruitt and Parker Daniel each knocked in a pair for the Raiders. Lynch pitched the first two innings and was credited with the win – allowing 2 earned runs over 2 innings. Boone Floyd allowed 1 run over the final 3 innings while striking out 6.