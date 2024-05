Coffee Middle baseball scored early and often in a 12-5 win over Whitthorne Tuesday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Area 6 Tournament.

The Raiders got 3 RBIs from Jaxon Pruitt and Landyn Stiefel in the win. Stiefel and Tanner Daugherty each had 2-hit games.

Pruitt got the win on the mound, allowing 1 earned run over 4 innings on 6 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Tanner Daugherty tossed 3 innings of scoreless work.

The Raiders advance to the Area championship at EO Coffman.