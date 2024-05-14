Mr. Barry Edward West, age 76, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. West was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents, Jesse Edward West and Shirley Maxine Gaultney West and lived in Coffee County all his life. He served 4 years with the United States Air Force and was on the drill team at Edward Air Force Base. Mr. West went on to work for AEDC for 34 years as a computer technician and programmer. He was also co-owner of B&L Fireworks since 1980. Mr. West served his community in many capacities, having served as a volunteer firefighter for several years, constable, and first responder. He also served as county commissioner for some time. Mr. West was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather and was a great jokester.

Mr. West is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leona West; sons, Joey West and James (Mindi) West; daughters, Kathey (Mark) Allen and Sherrie Slade; sister, Barbara Arp; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; special friends Lucky Knott and Dwight & Debbie Haggard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Military honors will be conducted at the beginning of visitation at 2:00pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider Softball Team. Please make checks payable to: CCHS Softball, ATTN: Amy Barnard, 2135 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com