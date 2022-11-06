Barnard, Rossman show out at state XC meet

Coffee County Central had a pair of cross country runners show out at the state cross country meet Friday, Nov. 4 in Hendersonville.

Red Raider Fletcher Barnard crossed the finish line with an impressive 28th place finish – that is out of 204 runners.

Barnard’s time of 16.46:49 was about 1:24 off the first-place pace of 15.22, which was set by Owen Clemons of Cleveland High School.

In the girls AAA division, junior Kailee Rossman hustled to a time of 21.20.10, which set a personal record for her by an impressive 24 seconds. That time placed her 63rd out of 198 runners. First place time came from Claire Stegall of Nolensville High School at 17.52.