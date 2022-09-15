Barbara Lorraine Grant, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 84. Barbara was born in Harvey, Illinois to the late Ferdinand A. Schuette and Marjorie B. Lutes Schuette. She was confirmed LMSC in 1950 at St. Paul Lutheran church in Dalton, Illinois and graduated from Thornton High School in 1955. Barbara then married her husband, Grady Grant in 1957 and they had one son, Jerry Grant, who was born in 1958 and passed away at 14 years old in a swimming accident. Barbara later went on attend Johnson City Tech School, and became an LPN. She then graduated from ETSU as a RN and worked for most of her nursing career as the Director of Nursing at Coffee County Medical Center, retiring in 2003. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Grant; her son, Jerry Grant; and three brothers, Ferdinand W. Schuette, Franklin Schuette, and William Stange. She is survived by one brother, Donald E. Schuette; brother-in-law, Don Grant; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Darlene and Johnny Buckner. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Barbara’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Life Care Center, especially the techs on the West Wing, and her nurse practitioner, Michelle Bull. The staff at Life Care always ensured her needs were met and she was content living there. Barbara always said, “They take good care of me.” They would also like to thank her nurse and tech with Hospice Compassus for their care towards the end of her life. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.