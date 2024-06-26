Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Barbara Kay Fults

Published

Barbara Kay Fults, age 72, of Manchester, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, June 23rd surrounded by her loving family.  She was born May 31, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Carl and Lillian (Day) Edwards.  In addition to her parents, Barbara is also preceded in death by her brother, Pete Edwards; brother, Jerry David Edwards; sister, Sue Morris; and brother-in-law, Cecil Guess. Barbara enjoyed reading, playing bingo, slot machines and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harvey Fults; son, Timothy Fults (Brenda); daughters, Rita Buchanan (Doug) and Angela Fults; sisters, Sharon Guess and Beth Meyer (Charlie); sister-in-law, Cathy Edwards; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26th and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday June 27th at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Stanley Fults officiating.  Interment will be at Fults Cemetery in Altamont.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Kay Fults.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023