Barbara Kay Fults, age 72, of Manchester, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, June 23rd surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 31, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Carl and Lillian (Day) Edwards. In addition to her parents, Barbara is also preceded in death by her brother, Pete Edwards; brother, Jerry David Edwards; sister, Sue Morris; and brother-in-law, Cecil Guess. Barbara enjoyed reading, playing bingo, slot machines and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harvey Fults; son, Timothy Fults (Brenda); daughters, Rita Buchanan (Doug) and Angela Fults; sisters, Sharon Guess and Beth Meyer (Charlie); sister-in-law, Cathy Edwards; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26th and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday June 27th at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Stanley Fults officiating. Interment will be at Fults Cemetery in Altamont.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Kay Fults.