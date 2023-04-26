Barbara Jane Pfleger of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Morning Point Assisted Living at the age of 83. Mrs. Pfleger’s services will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church in Forest Lake, Minnesota with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake, Minnesota will be announcing the service schedule.

Mrs. Pfleger, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the daughter of the late Gerald Fabian and Viola Catherine Bowers LaPlant. She was first a mother to her five children and a devoted wife to Robert but also enjoyed doing crafts, making greeting cards, sewing, needlepointing and volunteering. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church in Forest Lake, MN and the Prince of Peace Church in Sun City West, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald LaPlant.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert Pfleger of Tullahoma; sons, Robert Pfleger II (Josie) of New Bern, NC, John Pfleger (Caitlin) of Raleigh, NC and Ken Pfleger (Teri) of Tullahoma; daughters, Christine Morderski (Rick) of Forest Lake, MN and Laura Webb of Lansing, MI; brother, John LaPlant of Ft. Atkinson, WI; sister, Susan Finch (Leonard) of Canton, GA; sixteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.