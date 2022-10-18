Mrs. Barbara Jane Knox, age 90 of Manchester, was born on October 8, 1932, to the late W.J. Everton and Julia Clark Everton, in Signal Mountain, TN. She was self-employed owning greenhouses for starter plants and flowers. Mrs. Barbara was a member of the Forest Mill Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Knox and her brothers, Judson, and Jimmy Everton. Mrs. Barbara is survived by three sisters, Betty Stockton on Manchester, Rose Hale of Kentucky, and Naomi Wilkes of Florida; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

As per Mrs. Barbara’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knox family.

