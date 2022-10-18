Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Barbara Jane Knox

Published

Mrs. Barbara Jane Knox, age 90 of Manchester, was born on October 8, 1932, to the late W.J. Everton and Julia Clark Everton, in Signal Mountain, TN.  She was self-employed owning greenhouses for starter plants and flowers. Mrs. Barbara was a member of the Forest Mill Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Knox and her brothers, Judson, and Jimmy Everton. Mrs. Barbara is survived by three sisters, Betty Stockton on Manchester, Rose Hale of Kentucky, and Naomi Wilkes of Florida; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

As per Mrs. Barbara’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knox family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022