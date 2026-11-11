Barbara Byrd Boswell, age 77, passed away on November 8, 2026, in Manchester, TN.

She was born and raised in Nashville, TN.

She graduated from West High School and later from Harris Art School. She worked

most of her professional career as a graphic artist with Cummings Sign company. Later

she worked many years with United Power Co. Barbara was a hard worker and a

beacon of light to her co-workers and customers. She was a caretaker for her mother

and others in her later life. She adored her late husband Randy Boswell, and they were

married for 30 years prior to his passing in 2021.

Barbara loved Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and was a member of First Baptist

Church in Nashville and later, First Baptist Church Tullahoma, TN. For many years she

served as a volunteer with the children’s ministry and had a gift with children wherever

she went.

She loved her family deeply. The greatest joy of her life was being a mother to Zach and

Lindsay, and “Mammo” to her three grandchildren. She treated people with such a

genuine and steadfast kindness. She will also be remembered for her wonderful sense

of humor. Barbabra loved to tell jokes to friends and family and was quick with a smile.

Not only did she enjoy the arts of painting, sketching, photography, and music, she also

dabbled in poetry. She enjoyed baking pies, breads, and puddings for family, friends,

and church family. She loved driving and riding in sports cars, especially with Randy in

their retirement years. If you knew Barbara, you can’t picture her without a smile on her

face. Her smile and life brought joy to so many. She will be treasured by so many!

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay Skipper Rowlett, son-in-law Robert Rowlett;

her son, Zachary Ross Skipper, daughter-in-law, Haley Skipper; her grandchildren,

Hannah Brunner, Sawyer Skipper, and Jackson Skipper; her sisters, Beverly Byrd

Holley and Charlotte Byrd Wright; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is

preceded in death by her husband, Henry Randolph Boswell; her parents William and

Glenna Byrd; and her sister Billie June Wilburn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com

Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to serve the family of Barbara Boswell.