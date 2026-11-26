Barbara Ann Durden Prater, age 91, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 23, 2026.

Barbara was born on July 13, 1935, in Hanover, Alabama, to Mary Wilene Matthews Durden and William Clint Durden. She grew up in Hanover and completed her nursing education at the University of Alabama at Sylacauga.

On October 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, William Robert Prater. Together, they built a beautiful life centered around faith, family and service to others. They were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this past October. She was a devoted wife, loving mother of two daughters, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of fourteen. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was lovingly known as Mimi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barbara worked as a registered nurse for 58 years, a profession that was truly a calling for her. She began her nursing career at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama, and continued at Opelika Medical Center while her husband completed his college education at Auburn University . She spent the remaining 45 years of her career at Harton Regional Medical Center in Tullahoma, working the night shift for much of that time as a nursing supervisor. She was well respected and dearly loved by her nursing colleagues, many of whom became lifelong friends.

A woman of strong Christian faith, Barbara was a longtime member of First Methodist Church of Tullahoma, where she faithfully served on numerous committees, helped with children’s programs and was involved in Methodist Youth Fellowship. Her servant’s heart extended throughout her community. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for many years, was an active band booster and was an enthusiastic supporter of the many activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara loved flowers and enjoyed spending time working in the yard alongside her husband. Like her mother before her, she was blessed with a green thumb, and her beautiful flowers and yard were a reflection of the love and care she put into everything she did.

Celebrating others was one of Barbara’s greatest joys. Whether it was a family birthday, a holiday gathering or a luncheon with her nursing friends, she believed every occasion was worth celebrating. Even in the last year of her life, she continued organizing luncheons for her nursing friends and former colleagues. Her remarkable memory and thoughtfulness were among her many special qualities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Above all else, Barbara made family a priority. One of her greatest gifts was her ability to make each member of her family feel individually loved and important. She gave generously of her time, whether helping with homework, working on school projects, attending special events or simply being present whenever she was needed. She understood the importance of showing up, and she did so time and time again. Her love was demonstrated not only through her words but through a lifetime of selfless acts of kindness and service.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Wilene Matthews Durden and William Clint Durden; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Clyde Prater and Sadie Bell Penton Prater; her brother, William Robert Durden; and her son-in-law, William Kenneth Nelms Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, William Robert Prater; her daughters, Millicent Ashlyn Prater Nelms and Heather Michelle Prater; her grandchildren, Joshua Nelms (Jodi), Tristan Prater, Trey Nelms (Amy), Daniel Nelms (Emily), Matthew Nelms (Jenna) and Katlin Buchanan (Athena); and her great-grandchildren, Brian (Samantha), Cameron, Aiden, Will, KaLeah, Colbie, Elijah, Kinsley, Avery, Steele, Xander, Noah, Mia and Lucy.

She was blessed with a large and loving extended family, including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barbara leaves behind a beautiful legacy of faith, love, compassion and service. Her life was an example of what it means to love others well, to give of oneself freely and to treasure the gift of family. Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that she has been made whole again and is rejoicing in heaven with those she loved who went before her.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but the love she poured into each of us will live on for generations to come.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at First Methodist Church of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., with a brief graveside service immediately following at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Methodist Church of Tullahoma, designated for Dossett Chapel or the Henry Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21