BACK TO STATE! Lady Raiders blank Smyrna, make 3rd straight Spring Fling appearance

Perhaps someday teams will learn to stop pitching to Kaitlyn Davis.

Smyrna learned that the hard way Friday night.

Davis blasted two home runs over the left field wall – one a line drive and another a moon shot – to lead the Lady Raiders to a 4-0 win over Smyrna in the state sectional game in Manchester Friday. The win puts the Lady Raiders back in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament next week in Murfreesboro. Smyrna’s season comes to an end.

Davis broke a 0-0 tie with a line shot over the wall in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Madison Pruitt drew a walk and motored around to score on a double by Chesnie Cox in the left-centerfield gap. Cox scored on the same play when the throw home to get Pruitt went awry.

Davis put a cherry on top in the sixth with a solo blast to lead off the inning.

Davis also shut things down in the circle. The senior right-hander allowed just two hits – a double in the second and a single in the sixth. She struck out just 3 batters, relying heavily on her defense that didn’t commit a single error on the night.

The win pushes CHS to 27-7 on the year. Their third consecutive trip to the spring fling is a first in program history.

The shutout of Smyrna gives the Lady Raiders an impressive run through the region and sectional leg to the state tournament – shutting out all three of their opponents: Walker Valley, Warren County and Smyrna. In their last 9 games dating back to the final week of the regular season on May 1, CHS has allowed a total of 8 runs and turned in 6 shutout performances.

State tournament play begins Tuesday, May 23. Brackets and information will be released when it is available from the TSSAA.

(photo below: Kaitlyn Davis celebrates on her way to the plate after a solo home run in the fourth inning Friday night, May 19, 2023. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR